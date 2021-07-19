Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Two-bedroom rentals are out of range for low-wage workers across the U.S.
Jul 19, 2021

Also, Toyota executives are backing away from the Tokyo Olympics, and we talk about the EU's proposed carbon tax.

Segments From this episode

Rent for a two-bedroom on a minimum-wage income is out of reach in every state

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 19, 2021
A study finds that the disparity is the worst in California cities.
Angerer/Getty Images
Toyota execs won't be coming to the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Japanese car company is one of the leading sponsors for the Games, but rising coronavirus cases has its leadership feeling conflicted.
How will the world respond to the European Union's proposed carbon border tax?

by Andy Uhler and Daniel Shin
Jul 19, 2021
Scott Barrett of Columbia University thinks countries may adopt their own trade-oriented approaches to battling climate change.
Flags of the European Union member states hang inside the Council of the European Union's Lex building in Brussels.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
