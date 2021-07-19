Two-bedroom rentals are out of range for low-wage workers across the U.S.
Also, Toyota executives are backing away from the Tokyo Olympics, and we talk about the EU's proposed carbon tax.
Segments From this episode
Rent for a two-bedroom on a minimum-wage income is out of reach in every state
A study finds that the disparity is the worst in California cities.
Toyota execs won't be coming to the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The Japanese car company is one of the leading sponsors for the Games, but rising coronavirus cases has its leadership feeling conflicted.
How will the world respond to the European Union's proposed carbon border tax?
Scott Barrett of Columbia University thinks countries may adopt their own trade-oriented approaches to battling climate change.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director