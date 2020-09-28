Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Trump paid little to no income tax for more than a decade
Sep 28, 2020

Trump paid little to no income tax for more than a decade

Revelations from The New York Times' reporting on the president. Plus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal could still be reached with the White House on new coronavirus relief money. And, preparing for the first presidential debate this week.

What Trump's taxes tell us about his finances and U.S. tax code

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 28, 2020
For years, wealthy people have gone into real estate in order to pay low or no taxes.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Pelosi says informal talks on new round of coronavirus relief continue

In first presidential debate, what will we hear about the economy?

by Justin Ho
Sep 28, 2020
Additional coronavirus aid for state and local governments is a likely point of contention.
Alex Wong, Win McNamee/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
