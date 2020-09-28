Sep 28, 2020
Trump paid little to no income tax for more than a decade
Revelations from The New York Times' reporting on the president. Plus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal could still be reached with the White House on new coronavirus relief money. And, preparing for the first presidential debate this week.
Segments From this episode
What Trump's taxes tell us about his finances and U.S. tax code
For years, wealthy people have gone into real estate in order to pay low or no taxes.
In first presidential debate, what will we hear about the economy?
Additional coronavirus aid for state and local governments is a likely point of contention.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
