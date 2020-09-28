Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for nonprofit news & help us reach our $100,000 goal! GIVE NOW
Elections 2020

In first presidential debate, what will we hear about the economy?

Justin Ho Sep 28, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong, Win McNamee/Getty Images
Elections 2020

In first presidential debate, what will we hear about the economy?

Justin Ho Sep 28, 2020
Alex Wong, Win McNamee/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The U.S. economy is among the six topics selected for the first presidential debate tomorrow night in Cleveland, Ohio.

When it comes to the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic President Trump and his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden are likely to agree on the basics.

“It’s hard to disagree that we need aid from the federal government,” said Frank Caliendo, academic director of the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University.

The two parties differ on extending the government’s enhanced unemployment insurance benefits, which expired in August.

“There seems to be some agreement that some enhanced benefit should be put back into place, but how much, I think, could be a point of disagreement,” said Josh Bivens, research director with the Economic Policy Institute.

Also contentious is whether the government should provide more aid to state and local governments.

Bivens said that’s where the stakes are high. “If state and local governments really do start cutting in serious earnest, that’s going to be a really big drag on recovery,” he said.

Bivens said the two candidates are actually likely to spar most on the pre-COVID economy, tax reform, Social Security and protections for people with preexisting conditions.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Elections 2020
Tags in this Story
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
COVID-19
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water

Cheers to trustworthy journalism!

Give just $7/month to get your own KaiPA glass.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?
Elections 2020
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?