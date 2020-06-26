Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Trump administration asks SCOTUS to throw out the entire ACA
Jun 26, 2020

Half a million Americans have turned to Obamacare during COVID-19. So why does the Trump Administration want the Supreme Court to strike it down? Texas governor pauses reopening the state. And, people are ditching big weddings in favor of elopements.

Stories From this episode

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end the Affordable Care Act

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 26, 2020
About 500,000 people signed up for Obamacare coverage after COVID-19-related job losses.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Texas governor pauses reopening the state as COVID-19 cases rise

by Andy Uhler
Jun 26, 2020
But Gov. Greg Abbott also said he is not telling businesses to close back up.
Texas consumers and business owners and are having trouble navigating the confusing climate, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

With COVID-19, big weddings give way to "planned elopements"

by Sue Carpenter
Jun 26, 2020
Couples are still celebrating, but they are opting for small gatherings. There's a financial advantage, too.
A couple is married with just an officiant as friends join via Zoom in Virgina.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director