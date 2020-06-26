Jun 26, 2020
Trump administration asks SCOTUS to throw out the entire ACA
Half a million Americans have turned to Obamacare during COVID-19. So why does the Trump Administration want the Supreme Court to strike it down? Texas governor pauses reopening the state. And, people are ditching big weddings in favor of elopements.
Stories From this episode
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end the Affordable Care Act
About 500,000 people signed up for Obamacare coverage after COVID-19-related job losses.
Texas governor pauses reopening the state as COVID-19 cases rise
But Gov. Greg Abbott also said he is not telling businesses to close back up.
With COVID-19, big weddings give way to "planned elopements"
Couples are still celebrating, but they are opting for small gatherings. There's a financial advantage, too.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director