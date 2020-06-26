Summer is wedding season, at least it is normally. COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, including nuptials. These days, more engaged couples are canceling their big day in favor of something smaller, often outdoors, with a handful of attendees.

The nature of elopement is evolving. What used to mean a wedding held in secret, often at a government building, now encompasses small planned events.

Couples want to get married quickly as states ease up on stay-at-home orders, knowing restrictions could be put back in place if the pandemic worsens.

There’s a financial advantage to elopement. According to the wedding website The Knot, the average cost for a wedding in 2019 was $34,000. Eloping is often a couple thousand bucks.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse