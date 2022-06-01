The world was supposed to be 70% vaccinated by now. It’s far short of that.
The 70% figure was a goal of the World Health Organization that was stated roughly a year ago. However, the world's population isn't even close to meeting that goal – some countries haven't even cracked 10%. We look into why. Susan Schmidt joins us for today's discussion on market activity. A lifeguard shortage will be keeping pools and beaches around the country closed. It's also the first day of hurricane season, and we dive into what goes into disaster preparedness for some communities.
Segments From this episode
Lack of lifeguards keeps pools, beaches closed as summer approaches
The pandemic hindered the ability to train enough lifeguards to fill enough spots.
Is the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world's population against COVID still realistic?
WHO set the vaccination goal for mid-2022, but health researchers say the mutating virus that spreads more easily means we need to set new priorities for global health.
Big storms are coming. Are we ready?
Networking plays a huge part in how prepared – and funded – communities can be for disasters.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer