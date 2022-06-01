Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The world was supposed to be 70% vaccinated by now. It’s far short of that.
Jun 1, 2022

The world was supposed to be 70% vaccinated by now. It's far short of that.

The 70% figure was a goal of the World Health Organization that was stated roughly a year ago. However, the world's population isn't even close to meeting that goal – some countries haven't even cracked 10%. We look into why. Susan Schmidt joins us for today's discussion on market activity. A lifeguard shortage will be keeping pools and beaches around the country closed. It's also the first day of hurricane season, and we dive into what goes into disaster preparedness for some communities.

Segments From this episode

Lack of lifeguards keeps pools, beaches closed as summer approaches

by Samantha Fields
Jun 1, 2022
The pandemic hindered the ability to train enough lifeguards to fill enough spots.
The pandemic has exacerbated a variety of elements that have led to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards. As summer begins, many pools and beaches around the country will remain closed.
EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images
Is the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world's population against COVID still realistic?

by Savannah Maher
Jun 1, 2022
WHO set the vaccination goal for mid-2022, but health researchers say the mutating virus that spreads more easily means we need to set new priorities for global health.
Health researchers say the mutating virus, which spreads more easily means we need to set new priorities for global health.
John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images
Big storms are coming. Are we ready?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 1, 2022
Networking plays a huge part in how prepared – and funded – communities can be for disasters.
Trees bend in the tropical storm wind along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

