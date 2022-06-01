The world was supposed to be 70% vaccinated by now. It’s far short of that.

The 70% figure was a goal of the World Health Organization that was stated roughly a year ago. However, the world's population isn't even close to meeting that goal – some countries haven't even cracked 10%. We look into why. Susan Schmidt joins us for today's discussion on market activity. A lifeguard shortage will be keeping pools and beaches around the country closed. It's also the first day of hurricane season, and we dive into what goes into disaster preparedness for some communities.