Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The Great Resignation has reached executive level
Nov 22, 2021

The Great Resignation has reached executive level

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The airline industry remains short on staff as the busiest travel days of the year approach. A program in Oregon has opened up motels and hotels to help shelter the homeless.

Segments From this episode

Quitting Time

Data showing the Big Quit includes the big bosses

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 22, 2021
The upside of CEO turnover, however, is that more people are getting opportunities to move up.
People are quitting at record rates — that includes CEOs.
pxhere via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

To provide temporary shelter, Oregon launches hotel-to-housing program

by Melanie Sevcenko
Nov 22, 2021
Faced with an affordable housing shortage, COVID-19 restrictions and wildfires, Oregon started funding a program to purchase hotels and motels to shelter the unhoused.
Maria Caballero Rubio is the executive director of Centro Cultural de Washington County, the foundation that purchased the Forest Grove Inn to shelter displaced, low-income Latinx people.
Melanie Sevcenko
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 AM PST
8:18
2:41 AM PST
6:13
2:37 AM PST
1:50
Nov 19, 2021
29:02
Nov 19, 2021
28:36
Nov 18, 2021
38:40
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."