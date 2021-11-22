The Great Resignation has reached executive level
Also today: The airline industry remains short on staff as the busiest travel days of the year approach. A program in Oregon has opened up motels and hotels to help shelter the homeless.
Segments From this episode
Data showing the Big Quit includes the big bosses
The upside of CEO turnover, however, is that more people are getting opportunities to move up.
To provide temporary shelter, Oregon launches hotel-to-housing program
Faced with an affordable housing shortage, COVID-19 restrictions and wildfires, Oregon started funding a program to purchase hotels and motels to shelter the unhoused.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director