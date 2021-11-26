Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

The debate over vaccine intellectual property rights is heating up
Nov 26, 2021

Plus: what Small Business Saturday means for local retailers this year, and why some Americans are opting out of the consumer frenzy — and not just for the holidays.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Biden pressed to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

by Lily Jamali
Nov 26, 2021
Advocates say a waiver is "a moral imperative" to help make vaccines readily available worldwide.
In a letter, more than 15 countries called an emergency intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines “a moral imperative."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Small Business Saturday helps retailers who aren't caught in the supply chain

by Savannah Maher
Nov 26, 2021
Smaller businesses that sell locally sourced goods, or provide services, don't always need faraway suppliers.
With some name-brand products delayed by supply chain issues, small retailers may see a boost this holiday shopping season. Above, Small Business Saturday signage in a New York City window.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for American Express
Buy Nothing groups are one way out of traditional holiday shopping

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 26, 2021
The project is a hyperlocal gift economy where neighbors give and receive freely. For some, it's a chance to jump off the consumer hamster wheel.
As consumers scramble to get holiday gifts, those in Buy Nothing groups can give and receive freely in their local area.
Anna Gorbacheva via Getty Images
COVID-19

South African luxury mall navigates the return to in-person shopping

by ish Mafundikwa
Nov 26, 2021
Some stores in the complex didn't survive pandemic closures, but other tenants expanded or relocated.
Shoppers walk by the Nelson Mandela statue at Sandton City in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010. When the pandemic began, all nonessential stores at the luxury shopping center were forced to close.
Gianluigi Guercia via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

