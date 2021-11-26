The debate over vaccine intellectual property rights is heating up
Plus: what Small Business Saturday means for local retailers this year, and why some Americans are opting out of the consumer frenzy — and not just for the holidays.
Segments From this episode
Biden pressed to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
Advocates say a waiver is "a moral imperative" to help make vaccines readily available worldwide.
Small Business Saturday helps retailers who aren't caught in the supply chain
Smaller businesses that sell locally sourced goods, or provide services, don't always need faraway suppliers.
Buy Nothing groups are one way out of traditional holiday shopping
The project is a hyperlocal gift economy where neighbors give and receive freely. For some, it's a chance to jump off the consumer hamster wheel.
South African luxury mall navigates the return to in-person shopping
Some stores in the complex didn't survive pandemic closures, but other tenants expanded or relocated.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director