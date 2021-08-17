Taliban control could erase decades of progress for Afghan women
Also today: In China, regulators are attempting to tighten the grip on the tech sector for the sake of internet competition. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan helps us parse retail numbers.
Afghan women stand to lose 20 years of gains as Taliban seize control
The last time the fundamentalists were in power, they banned education for girls and women.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director