Taliban control could erase decades of progress for Afghan women
Aug 17, 2021

Taliban control could erase decades of progress for Afghan women

Also today: In China, regulators are attempting to tighten the grip on the tech sector for the sake of internet competition. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan helps us parse retail numbers. 

Segments From this episode

Afghan women stand to lose 20 years of gains as Taliban seize control

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 17, 2021
The last time the fundamentalists were in power, they banned education for girls and women.
A social worker address Afghan women gathered at a hall in Kabul on Aug. 2, 2021.
SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images
