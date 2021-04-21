Apr 21, 2021
Making sure money to address systemic racism wasn’t a one-time thing
We speak with Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, about what progress the U.S. has made on overhauling policing, and what progress corporations have made on their pledges to address systemic racism. Also, the latest on a new cyberattack, different from the SolarWinds hack, that's hit U.S. government agencies, defense contractors and financial institutions. And, inside the abrupt collapse of the European Super League.
Segments From this episode
An update on policy, corporate pledges to address systemic racism
Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, on overhauling policing and how companies are fighting racism.
Suspected Chinese hackers spied on U.S., European targets
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
European Super League falls apart after outrage
A wave of outrage over the Super League from fans, former players, heads of state and even British royalty put a stop to it.
