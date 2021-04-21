The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Making sure money to address systemic racism wasn’t a one-time thing
Apr 21, 2021

We speak with Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, about what progress the U.S. has made on overhauling policing, and what progress corporations have made on their pledges to address systemic racism. Also, the latest on a new cyberattack, different from the SolarWinds hack, that's hit U.S. government agencies, defense contractors and financial institutions. And, inside the abrupt collapse of the European Super League.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

An update on policy, corporate pledges to address systemic racism

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 21, 2021
Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, on overhauling policing and how companies are fighting racism.
People march through the streets on April 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, after the guilty verdict was announced for the ex-cop who murdered George Floyd.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Suspected Chinese hackers spied on U.S., European targets

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
European Super League falls apart after outrage

by Victoria Craig
Apr 21, 2021
A wave of outrage over the Super League from fans, former players, heads of state and even British royalty put a stop to it.
Soccer supporters demonstrate against the proposed European Super League outside of Stamford Bridge football stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Iambic 5 Poetry Squarepusher

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
