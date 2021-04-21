Making sure money to address systemic racism wasn’t a one-time thing

We speak with Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, about what progress the U.S. has made on overhauling policing, and what progress corporations have made on their pledges to address systemic racism. Also, the latest on a new cyberattack, different from the SolarWinds hack, that's hit U.S. government agencies, defense contractors and financial institutions. And, inside the abrupt collapse of the European Super League.