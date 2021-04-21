European Super League falls apart after outrage

A new Super League for elite soccer teams in Europe announced just last weekend has abruptly fallen apart. Twelve teams from England, Italy and Spain came together in a multibillion dollar attempt to rival Europe’s existing Champions League. But a tidal wave of outrage from fans, former players, heads of state and even British royalty put a stop to the scheme.
Passion for soccer runs deep in Europe, so there’s been no stiff upper lip over dissatisfaction of the breakaway league’s formation, which would adopt a more American-style format.
Traditionally, teams are added or subtracted from European leagues based on how well they perform during the season. Under the Super League format, though, clubs would be added permanently and not face the possibility of relegation. Founding clubs were promised a share of a more than $4 billion grant, backed by Wall Street titan JPMorgan Chase.
It was an attractive offer considering the COVID-19 pandemic worsened many teams’ financial positions. Having a guaranteed place in a major European soccer competition each year would provide more stability for superstar players on multimillion dollar salaries.
But after after widespread condemnation for putting profit over the good of the game, all six English teams have backed out of the plan. Now, the league says it’s considering how to move forward.
Marketplace is on a mission.
We believe Main Street matters as much as Wall Street, economic news is made relevant and real through human stories, and a touch of humor helps enliven topics you might typically find…well, dull.
Through the signature style that only Marketplace can deliver, we’re on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country—but we don’t do it alone. We count on listeners and readers like you to keep this public service free and accessible to all. Will you become a partner in our mission today?
Your donation is critical to the future of public service journalism. Support our work today – for as little as $5 – and help us keep making people smarter.