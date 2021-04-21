Plan for a soccer superleague is kicked to the curb
Share Now on:
Plan for a soccer superleague is kicked to the curb
Fear, anger, disbelief, mockery.
I’m talking about soccer.
European fans have been in a whirlwind of emotions for the last few days about a proposed European superleague, which would have had the biggest, most successful teams play each other exclusively.
FIFA, soccer’s governing body, objected, fans took to the street to protest and the whole thing got called off.
European soccer has a pyramid system: There are different levels or leagues, and any team can climb up or down in the ranking.
The Super League would have changed that.
Chris Bowerbank, one of the hosts of the English soccer podcast “Across the Pond,” said it would be as if “the NCAA said ‘Hey, you know what? We’re gonna have a superconference, were gonna take Alabama football, Ohio State football, and only those teams can compete for a national championship.’”
In fact, it would have Americanized European soccer.
Pat Nevin, who used to play for Chelsea (one of the proposed Super League teams), points out that baseball and American football are franchises. “And it doesn’t matter how bad a season you are, you’re still in the league next season. That is not the case in Europe. And it’s something that in Europe we hold dear to our hearts.”
Having the same popular teams in a league every year would have meant a lot more money for some, said Andy Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College.
“There would be more following, more traditional rivalries. And that as a result of that, they would get larger television contracts,” he said
Chelsea fans protested Tuesday. Coaches, players, even politicians also opposed this. And by Tuesday night, the Super League dissolved.
Zimbalist and others say a lot of these clubs are owned by foreign billionaires, including Americans, who don’t entirely understand the culture of soccer, especially this:
When it comes to what’s known as “the beautiful game,” don’t mess with the fans.
Marketplace is on a mission.
We believe Main Street matters as much as Wall Street, economic news is made relevant and real through human stories, and a touch of humor helps enliven topics you might typically find…well, dull.
Through the signature style that only Marketplace can deliver, we’re on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country—but we don’t do it alone. We count on listeners and readers like you to keep this public service free and accessible to all. Will you become a partner in our mission today?
Your donation is critical to the future of public service journalism. Support our work today – for as little as $5 – and help us keep making people smarter.