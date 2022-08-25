Student debt relief is coming, but college is still expensive

The Biden administration has officially rolled out a plan to cancel some student debt for certain individual borrowers. But that doesn't change the fact that the cost of college tuition is running at record-high levels. We look at why higher education is so expensive. Plus, welcome news for consumers: A handful of retailers have recently announced they'll be marking down products to try to get them out the door and clear excess inventory they've accumulated during the pandemic. And, some legal context for our "Econ Extra Credit" selection this month, "Class Action Park." We hear from a law professor about the conditions for seeking some compensation in the event you're injured when things go wrong at, say, an amusement park ... and how much responsibility you might bear.