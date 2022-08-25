My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Student debt relief is coming, but college is still expensive
Aug 25, 2022

The Biden administration has officially rolled out a plan to cancel some student debt for certain individual borrowers. But that doesn't change the fact that the cost of college tuition is running at record-high levels. We look at why higher education is so expensive. Plus, welcome news for consumers: A handful of retailers have recently announced they'll be marking down products to try to get them out the door and clear excess inventory they've accumulated during the pandemic. And, some legal context for our "Econ Extra Credit" selection this month, "Class Action Park." We hear from a law professor about the conditions for seeking some compensation in the event you're injured when things go wrong at, say, an amusement park ... and how much responsibility you might bear.

Segments From this episode

Play Fed bingo during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 25, 2022
There are some key words to watch for in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech: "data," "inflation" and "unemployment" are among them.
Listen to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday and play along with our bingo board to see which key phrases he mentions.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

