The best August for the S&P 500 since 1986
Sep 1, 2020

There's historically high unemployment, low consumer confidence, and then there's the soaring stock market. Plus, the downside of low interest rates. And, more airlines cancel the fees for changing domestic flight tickets.

Segments From this episode

The S&P 500 index closed out August up 7%

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more on why those stocks performed so well.
COVID-19

Airlines waive change fees in hopes of spurring reservations

by Andy Uhler
Sep 1, 2020
Their aim is to generate demand by eliminating uncertainty for those booking in advance.
A passenger waits for a United Airlines flight to begin. Demand for air travel has been curtailed by the coronavirus.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Stressed Out Twenty One Pilots

