Sep 1, 2020
The best August for the S&P 500 since 1986
There's historically high unemployment, low consumer confidence, and then there's the soaring stock market. Plus, the downside of low interest rates. And, more airlines cancel the fees for changing domestic flight tickets.
The S&P 500 index closed out August up 7%
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more on why those stocks performed so well.
Airlines waive change fees in hopes of spurring reservations
Their aim is to generate demand by eliminating uncertainty for those booking in advance.
