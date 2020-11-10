Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Stock market investors try to look beyond the pandemic
Nov 10, 2020

Stock market investors try to look beyond the pandemic

It's not "stay-at-home" stocks like Zoom doing well so far this week. Plus, the number of confirmed COVID cases in the U.S. surpassed 10 million. We spoke to people who say they're still not worried about the coronavirus at all.

Segments From this episode

Big money shifting in markets with an eye on the world less restricted by COVID-19

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Is it too premature to be looking forward to a post-COVID future?

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says we should "just pause and soak up the optimism for a second," given everything that's been going on in the world. "I think it's good that there's some light at the end of the tunnel for the world and for investors with regard to this pandemic," Cleveland said.
Economic Anxiety Index®

People are growing tired of COVID-19 safety measures, even as the virus surges

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 10, 2020
The human body isn't wired to stay in a constant state of fight-or-flight.
People have lunch at Bottino Restaurant in Chelsea as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on Oct. 1.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
