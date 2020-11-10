Nov 10, 2020
Stock market investors try to look beyond the pandemic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's not "stay-at-home" stocks like Zoom doing well so far this week. Plus, the number of confirmed COVID cases in the U.S. surpassed 10 million. We spoke to people who say they're still not worried about the coronavirus at all.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Big money shifting in markets with an eye on the world less restricted by COVID-19
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Is it too premature to be looking forward to a post-COVID future?
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says we should "just pause and soak up the optimism for a second," given everything that's been going on in the world. "I think it's good that there's some light at the end of the tunnel for the world and for investors with regard to this pandemic," Cleveland said.
People are growing tired of COVID-19 safety measures, even as the virus surges
The human body isn't wired to stay in a constant state of fight-or-flight.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director