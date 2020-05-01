COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

The stock market’s big April gains
May 1, 2020

The S&P 500 went up more than 12% in April. Analysts say they expect to see a sales decline of more than 50% for automakers. Amazon's warning on company spending. Relief efforts for undocumented immigrants.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Vehicle sales crash in April, analysts say, dropping by half

by Jack Stewart
May 1, 2020
Pickup truck sales are holding up better than some other vehicles, spurred by incentives like zero-percent financing deals.
A line of Ford F-150 trucks. Dealer incentives tend to work well with truck buyers.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

With no federal aid, undocumented immigrants look to states, philanthropy for support

by Andy Uhler
May 1, 2020
California will start taking applications in May for cash benefits.
Even though undocumented workers pay taxes, they're not eligible for federal public benefits.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Big Calm Morcheeba

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
