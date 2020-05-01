May 1, 2020
The stock market’s big April gains
The S&P 500 went up more than 12% in April. Analysts say they expect to see a sales decline of more than 50% for automakers. Amazon's warning on company spending. Relief efforts for undocumented immigrants.
Stories From this episode
Vehicle sales crash in April, analysts say, dropping by half
Pickup truck sales are holding up better than some other vehicles, spurred by incentives like zero-percent financing deals.
With no federal aid, undocumented immigrants look to states, philanthropy for support
California will start taking applications in May for cash benefits.
