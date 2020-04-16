COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Small business aid is running out
Apr 16, 2020

The Payroll Protection Program has run through its money already. About 5.25 million people filed for state unemployment benefits in the last week. Buses in Detroit are now free, but bus drivers have safety concerns as essential workers.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

The small business loans program is basically out of cash. What's next?

by David Brancaccio , Amy Scott and Alex Schroeder
Apr 16, 2020
There's concern that the hardest hit businesses aren't getting enough help.
There's bipartisan agreement over the fact that there should be more money available, but members of Congress are at odds on how to get it done.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Bus drivers in Detroit, as essential workers, face COVID-19 safety concerns

by Eli Newman
Apr 16, 2020
After Detroit bus drivers staged a "sick-out," passengers began getting free rides so that drivers wouldn't have to handle fares.
A woman walks a dog at the Rosa Parks Transit Center in downtown Detroit.
Eli Newman
Music from the episode

For the Miner Samantha Crain

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
