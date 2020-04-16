As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 16, 2020
Small business aid is running out
The Payroll Protection Program has run through its money already. About 5.25 million people filed for state unemployment benefits in the last week. Buses in Detroit are now free, but bus drivers have safety concerns as essential workers.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
The small business loans program is basically out of cash. What's next?
There's concern that the hardest hit businesses aren't getting enough help.
Bus drivers in Detroit, as essential workers, face COVID-19 safety concerns
After Detroit bus drivers staged a "sick-out," passengers began getting free rides so that drivers wouldn't have to handle fares.
