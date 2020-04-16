As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Bus drivers in Detroit, as essential workers, face COVID-19 safety concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Bus drivers in Detroit, as essential workers, face COVID-19 safety concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Buses provide vital transportation for many residents of Detroit who don’t have cars or other options for getting to grocery stores or other essential locations. With the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, many of Detroit’s bus drivers held a one-day strike, feeling that the city was not doing enough to protect them from the disease.
Transportation officials increased cleaning, provided masks for passengers and made the buses free to reduce interactions between bus drivers and passengers over fares. But with the death of a bus driver, the virus looms large over the fleet.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.