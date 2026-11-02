Why raise money in euros?

Alphabet annonced plans to sell €6 billion worth of debt in Europe. Plus: Giant satellites, AI travel agents, and jobs data.
Overall, the labor market has been steady despite uncertainty — although wage growth has been trending downward.
On Marriott’s latest earnings call, executives were asked about the future: What does agentic AI mean for the hotel business?
Karan and Neel Kunjur, the founders of K2 Space, are betting their company on large, high-powered satellites.
Google’s parent company Alphabet announced this morning that it’s issuing about $6.7 billion — or 6 billion euros — in new debt.
Cynthia Cummins, founder of Kindred SF Homes, discusses the San Francisco real estate market.