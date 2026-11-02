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Nov 2, 2026

In San Francisco, real estate has reached eye-popping prices

Cynthia Cummins, founder of Kindred SF Homes, discusses the San Francisco real estate market.

Housingby Mika Ellison
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San Francisco is seeing higher prices and much lower inventory than the rest of the country.
San Francisco is seeing higher prices and much lower inventory than the rest of the country.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mortgage rates are high across the U.S., sitting around 7%. But even relative to the rest of the country, San Francisco has an affordability problem.

Inventory of single-family homes in the city was down 33% year over year, and demand is high.

Cynthia Cummins, a real estate agent and founder of Kindred SF Homes, said the environment is demoralizing for buyers — and shocking for her.

“Trying to find properties for buyers right now is like being a little kid at a candy store with a quarter to spend,” Cummins said, “and finding out that the price of a Bit-O-Honey has gone up to like, $3.50.”

To hear more about San Francisco’s housing market, use the audio player above.

Economics of the Bay Area

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