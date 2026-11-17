There’s a relatively new construction material that is neither steel nor concrete but instead made from wood. It’s called mass timber, and it’s gaining traction among architects and developers.

Mass timber is made of layers of lumber that get pressed and glued together into larger support pieces.

“You may find that concrete and steel, the actual price for the materials is a little bit lower, but once you start getting into the construction, that's where you start seeing savings [with mass timber],” said Ryan Dezember, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dezember about his coverage of the emerging market for mass timber.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.