Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn’t make the final cut?
Aug 8, 2022

Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?

Democrats passed their marquee climate and spending package late yesterday, a victory for the Biden administration as it seeks to reinvigorate its domestic agenda. We look at what provisions didn't make the final cut, including a proposal to close the so-called "carried-interest tax loophole." A new study finds that children with friends of different income levels saw a notable reduction in poverty rates later in life. Also, Amazon last week bought iRobot, the company that makes the Roomba line of robotic vacuums, in an effort to expand its smart home offerings.

Segments From this episode

It really is who you know: Social mobility and schools

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 8, 2022
Research by the nonprofit Opportunity Insights group finds that low-income students who have friendships with kids in richer families are more likely to have higher incomes as adults.
A new study found that children who made cross-class connections and friendships had a much higher chance of rising out of poverty.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

