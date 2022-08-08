Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn’t make the final cut?

Democrats passed their marquee climate and spending package late yesterday, a victory for the Biden administration as it seeks to reinvigorate its domestic agenda. We look at what provisions didn't make the final cut, including a proposal to close the so-called "carried-interest tax loophole." A new study finds that children with friends of different income levels saw a notable reduction in poverty rates later in life. Also, Amazon last week bought iRobot, the company that makes the Roomba line of robotic vacuums, in an effort to expand its smart home offerings.