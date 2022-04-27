Running a business is becoming more expensive
Business owners are facing shrinking profit margins as they deal with higher costs for materials and rising wages. We take a look at what options businesses have, including raising prices. A look at why the stock market has been down in the past month. Businesses have been investing in new equipment, which can improve productivity at a time of labor shortages.
Segments From this episode
Higher costs, wages are increasingly cutting into profits for some businesses
The NABE reports some businesses are raising prices to remain profitable, but they may be running into resistance from consumers.
Amid staffing challenges, some businesses look to invest in equipment
Many of the investments businesses make in their own operations will take time to actually pay off.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer