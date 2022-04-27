Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Running a business is becoming more expensive
Apr 27, 2022

Running a business is becoming more expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Business owners are facing shrinking profit margins as they deal with higher costs for materials and rising wages. We take a look at what options businesses have, including raising prices. A look at why the stock market has been down in the past month. Businesses have been investing in new equipment, which can improve productivity at a time of labor shortages.

Segments From this episode

Higher costs, wages are increasingly cutting into profits for some businesses

by Samantha Fields
Apr 27, 2022
The NABE reports some businesses are raising prices to remain profitable, but they may be running into resistance from consumers.
Seventy five percent of businesses that responded across all sorts of industries say costs for materials have been rising in the last few months.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Amid staffing challenges, some businesses look to invest in equipment

by Justin Ho
Apr 27, 2022
Many of the investments businesses make in their own operations will take time to actually pay off.
Many investments businesses make in their own operations are built with the long term in mind.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
7:36
2:25 AM PDT
5:36
7:59 AM PDT
1:50
5:31 PM PDT
26:41
Apr 26, 2022
27:50
Apr 22, 2022
3:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available
Marketplace Morning Report
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available