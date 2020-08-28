SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Aug 28, 2020

The RNC and DNC talked about two very different economies

At both conventions, the economy figured prominently. But what's the reality of where it's at and where it's headed? Plus, blackouts in California point to another reality: The entire U.S. has an old electric grid in need of upgrades.

Segments From this episode

The RNC and DNC painted very different pictures of the U.S. economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Candace Manriquez Wrenn , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 28, 2020
It was Trump's appeal to American prosperity versus Biden's "Build Back Better" plan.
Trump focused on American prosperity, while Biden's message was about building back from economic fallout.
Alex Wong, Win McNamee/Getty Images
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience

by Andy Uhler
Aug 28, 2020
A heat wave and record levels of electricity demand are straining infrastructure.
Investments in grids were already falling, and COVID-19 has slowed down upgrades even further.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Flim Aphex Twin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
