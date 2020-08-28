Aug 28, 2020
The RNC and DNC talked about two very different economies
At both conventions, the economy figured prominently. But what's the reality of where it's at and where it's headed? Plus, blackouts in California point to another reality: The entire U.S. has an old electric grid in need of upgrades.
Segments From this episode
The RNC and DNC painted very different pictures of the U.S. economy
It was Trump's appeal to American prosperity versus Biden's "Build Back Better" plan.
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience
A heat wave and record levels of electricity demand are straining infrastructure.
