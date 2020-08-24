SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The chances we see a double-dip recession
Aug 24, 2020

The chances we see a double-dip recession

We may still be in recession well into 2021, economists say. What retailers can do with the clothes they can't sell. And, what will it take to get oil producers to stop burning off natural gas and start selling it?

Segments From this episode

Where is this economy going from here?

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
COVID-19

What can clothing retailers do with all that excess inventory?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 24, 2020
With clothing sales way down, there are not a lot of good options.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
"Flaring" is an environmental problem. What will stop oil companies from doing it?

by Andy Uhler
Aug 24, 2020
It's often cheaper to burn off the natural gas than it is to sell it.
When oil producers deliberately burn natural gas, the process is called flaring. It can be a money-saving technique but has consequences for the Earth's climate.
Emiliano Lasalvia/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

We Need A Resolution Aaliyah

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
