Aug 24, 2020
The chances we see a double-dip recession
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We may still be in recession well into 2021, economists say. What retailers can do with the clothes they can't sell. And, what will it take to get oil producers to stop burning off natural gas and start selling it?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Where is this economy going from here?
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
What can clothing retailers do with all that excess inventory?
With clothing sales way down, there are not a lot of good options.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
"Flaring" is an environmental problem. What will stop oil companies from doing it?
It's often cheaper to burn off the natural gas than it is to sell it.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director