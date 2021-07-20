Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Public libraries withstand the tests of a digital time
Jul 20, 2021

We also discuss Maine and California offering free lunches to public school students. The BBC checks in regarding markets following a volatile Monday.

Segments From this episode

It checks out — libraries are an "investment that's well worth it"

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Erika Soderstrom and Daniel Shin
Jul 20, 2021
Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell discusses how these social institutions continue to give back to communities.
People study in the Rose Main Reading Room of the New York Public Library on July 06, 2021 in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. The New York Public Library re-opened for in-person visitors for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down its branches in March 2020.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
California and Maine will offer free public school lunches

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 20, 2021
These are the first statewide programs, though some cities already have universal free lunch in schools.
The two states will begin providing free lunches to students in public school during the 2022-23 school year.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
