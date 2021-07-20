Public libraries withstand the tests of a digital time
We also discuss Maine and California offering free lunches to public school students. The BBC checks in regarding markets following a volatile Monday.
Segments From this episode
It checks out — libraries are an "investment that's well worth it"
Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell discusses how these social institutions continue to give back to communities.
California and Maine will offer free public school lunches
These are the first statewide programs, though some cities already have universal free lunch in schools.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director