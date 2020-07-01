Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

PPP loans frozen by the calendar
Jul 1, 2020

The deadline has passed for small businesses to submit applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, but an extension is already in the works. Melbourne suburbs go back into lockdown in Australia today. How climate change threatens Canada's maple syrup.

COVID-19

PPP loans deadline passes, but not before Senate approves extension

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 1, 2020
Congress and the Trump administration have not yet agreed on a plan for distributing the unused $130 billion remaining in the program.
Getty Images
Canada's iconic maple syrup may face climate change challenges

by Emma Jacobs
Jul 1, 2020
It's made with sap harvested from sugar maple trees — and those trees may be threatened by rising temperatures.
Délices Érable & Cie, in Montreal, carries 360 different maple-based products. A changing climate changes the long-term prospects for Canada's sugar maples.
Emma Jacobs
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

