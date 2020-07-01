Jul 1, 2020
PPP loans frozen by the calendar
The deadline has passed for small businesses to submit applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, but an extension is already in the works. Melbourne suburbs go back into lockdown in Australia today. How climate change threatens Canada's maple syrup.
Stories From this episode
PPP loans deadline passes, but not before Senate approves extension
Congress and the Trump administration have not yet agreed on a plan for distributing the unused $130 billion remaining in the program.
Canada's iconic maple syrup may face climate change challenges
It's made with sap harvested from sugar maple trees — and those trees may be threatened by rising temperatures.
