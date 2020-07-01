There is still money left in the Paycheck Protection Program, about $130 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed. But the deadline to apply for aid has come and gone. That means, unless Congress acts, that money will be left unused.

Last night, with the deadline nearing, there was congressional action, but not soon enough.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo is following the story. He shared the details with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Nova, what happened last night?

Nova Safo: The deadline to apply to get a loan under the paycheck protection program was the end of June. Now we’re in July. There is still money left, but Congress and the Trump administration have not yet figured out what to do with that money.

Then last night, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, got on the Senate floor and said this:

“The authority of the small business administration to approve any more paycheck protection program loans expires at midnight tonight.”

And Cardin went on to say that Congress had set an end of June deadline because of a key assumption:

“We thought by the end of June that our economy would be back on track and we would not need to have additional applications after that date. Well, a lot has changed.”

A lot has changed since March, when they initially created the $670 billion program. Cardin asked for a unanimous consent vote to extend the deadline through Aug. 8 and it passed.

Brancaccio: The House and the Trump administration would have to agree to this, as well. What’s the likelihood of that?

Safo: Well, we know they want to do something. The question is whether they just pass a simple extension or make further modifications. Congressional Democrats want to adjust the program, for example, allowing some small businesses to take out a second PPP loan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a House panel in testimony Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to target the remaining money to the hardest hit businesses — hotels, restaurants and the like. So the various sides still have some details to hammer out.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse