Canada’s iconic maple syrup may face climate change challenges

It’s Canada Day, but the future of perhaps the country’s most iconic product, maple syrup, may be in jeopardy. More than 70% of the world’s maple syrup production comes from Canada’s forests, mostly in the eastern province of Quebec. However, climate change could threaten the industry.

The product is made from sap harvested from sugar maple trees during a short period in spring when conditions are just right. And scientists say rising global temperatures could affect the trees’ entire life cycle, from sap production to reproduction.

“Of the many climate-related crises we’re facing, it’s maybe not the most critical,” said professor Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair in Food Security and Environment at The University of the Fraser Valley, “but it’s one that hurts and it strikes at our identity.”

