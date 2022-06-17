Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Port unions and tech changes have a long, sometimes contentious history
Jun 17, 2022

Port unions and tech changes have a long, sometimes contentious history

As supply chain issues linger, ports on the West Coast are in the middle of renegotiating labor contracts with the union that represents dock workers. One major talking point: automation. It's part of a length history of dock workers being wary of tech innovations that could threaten jobs. We look at how renewable energy is becoming more available in Texas, but faces an infrastructure in need of an update. 

Segments From this episode

Port unions have long bargained over disruptive innovations

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 17, 2022
The introduction of shipping containers half a century ago revolutionized the industry, and union strategy.
The shipping container was invented in 1956, and ended up changing the landscape of the industry.
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Texas has more sources of renewable power, but needs to update infrastructure to get it to homes

by Andy Uhler
Jun 17, 2022
The answer is to build more transmission lines, so that customers can see the benefit, in the form of cheaper utility bills.
Blades from a wind turbine rotate in a field, April 16, 2021 near Eldorado, Texas.
SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

