Port unions and tech changes have a long, sometimes contentious history
As supply chain issues linger, ports on the West Coast are in the middle of renegotiating labor contracts with the union that represents dock workers. One major talking point: automation. It's part of a length history of dock workers being wary of tech innovations that could threaten jobs. We look at how renewable energy is becoming more available in Texas, but faces an infrastructure in need of an update.
Segments From this episode
Port unions have long bargained over disruptive innovations
The introduction of shipping containers half a century ago revolutionized the industry, and union strategy.
Texas has more sources of renewable power, but needs to update infrastructure to get it to homes
The answer is to build more transmission lines, so that customers can see the benefit, in the form of cheaper utility bills.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director