May 11, 2021
Gas stations, airline feel effects of fuel pipeline cyberattack
Those in southeastern U.S. states could feel the worst of this as folks scramble for gas and stations run out of fuel. Plus, American Airlines has to add refueling stops to long-haul flights. Also, what's contributing to falling stock prices for Big Tech companies? And, a new federal COVID relief program to help low-income consumers pay their internet bills will start taking applications.
Segments From this episode
The Colonial Pipeline is still shut down after a cyberattack. Consumers and businesses are starting to feel the effects.
Marketplace's Andy Uhler has more.
Nasdaq futures down after Big Tech stocks fall on Monday
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
