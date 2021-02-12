Feb 12, 2021
Will robots try to cut in line for COVID vaccinations?
Pharmacies are preparing for bot attacks that could game online vaccine registration and snap up available appointments. Plus, while Wall Street worries about more COVID relief sparking inflation, central bankers don't see it. And, looking back at various market bubbles throughout history, from GameStop to the Roaring '20s and beyond.
The first two rounds of pandemic relief didn't cause inflationary increases in demand. Will a third round?
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, doesn't think so.
Big pharmacy chains start giving COVID vaccines today
But it's not as easy as just showing up at a store and expecting to get a shot.
Is the GameStop saga a sign of a stock market bubble?
One thing that bubbles have in common? The unpredictable consequences of economy-wide innovations.
