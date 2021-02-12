I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Will robots try to cut in line for COVID vaccinations?
Feb 12, 2021

Pharmacies are preparing for bot attacks that could game online vaccine registration and snap up available appointments. Plus, while Wall Street worries about more COVID relief sparking inflation, central bankers don't see it. And, looking back at various market bubbles throughout history, from GameStop to the Roaring '20s and beyond.

Segments From this episode

The first two rounds of pandemic relief didn't cause inflationary increases in demand. Will a third round?

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, doesn't think so.
Fast-Track Vaccines

Big pharmacy chains start giving COVID vaccines today

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 12, 2021
But it's not as easy as just showing up at a store and expecting to get a shot.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Is the GameStop saga a sign of a stock market bubble?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Feb 12, 2021
One thing that bubbles have in common? The unpredictable consequences of economy-wide innovations.
speculative fevers often emerge during times of major economic and technological change. "And in essence, these speculators are accelerating the rise of a new economy," says Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tower Seven Thievery Corporation

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
