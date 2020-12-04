Dec 4, 2020
How supply chains can slow vaccine manufacturing
Pfizer expects it will ship only half the vaccine doses it had planned to by the end of 2020. And, the first Friday of the month means it's time for government reports on hiring and unemployment in November.
Pfizer had to cut in half the number of vaccine doses it expects to distribute this year, from 100 million to 50 million
Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
Fewer employers, less work spell trouble for job market
It's employees of small businesses who are most at risk, according to one payroll processor.
