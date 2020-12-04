Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How supply chains can slow vaccine manufacturing
Dec 4, 2020

How supply chains can slow vaccine manufacturing

Pfizer expects it will ship only half the vaccine doses it had planned to by the end of 2020. And, the first Friday of the month means it's time for government reports on hiring and unemployment in November.

Segments From this episode

Pfizer had to cut in half the number of vaccine doses it expects to distribute this year, from 100 million to 50 million

Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
Unemployment 2020

Fewer employers, less work spell trouble for job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 4, 2020
It's employees of small businesses who are most at risk, according to one payroll processor.
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
