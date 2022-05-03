Pandemic-driven poverty still scars New York City

Poverty in New York City grew during the pandemic, and many of the government programs that helped many families endure through that period are coming to an end. We spoke with Rich Buery, CEO of nonprofit Robin Hood, about a new report that shows that even as much of NYC heads back to work for business as usual, the presence of poverty and multifaceted insecurity is still very strong. We have more details on the leaked draft majority opinion regarding where the Supreme Court could stand on Roe v. Wade. As we prepare for more data on job turnover, we look at wage increases for low-income workers.