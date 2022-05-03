Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pandemic-driven poverty still scars New York City
May 3, 2022

Poverty in New York City grew during the pandemic, and many of the government programs that helped many families endure through that period are coming to an end. We spoke with Rich Buery, CEO of nonprofit Robin Hood, about a new report that shows that even as much of NYC heads back to work for business as usual, the presence of poverty and multifaceted insecurity is still very strong. We have more details on the leaked draft majority opinion regarding where the Supreme Court could stand on Roe v. Wade. As we prepare for more data on job turnover, we look at wage increases for low-income workers.

What's helping drive wage increases for low-wage workers?

by Lily Jamali
May 3, 2022
In some sectors, like leisure and hospitality, workers have been quitting and changing jobs, allowing them move into higher-paid positions.
Wages for jobs like cooks, waiters and hotel clerks rose more than 8% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Daily Pulse

Pandemic-driven poverty in New York City persists amid recovery, report finds

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Jarrett Dang
May 3, 2022
The report from Robin Hood and Columbia University sheds light on the enduring economic hardship faced by many New Yorkers.
New data from Robin Hood and Columbia University paint a picture of poverty in New York City amid multiple crises.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Action/2015
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

