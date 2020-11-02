Nov 2, 2020
Why we can’t have an app for online voting yet
Plus, after the worst week for the stock market since March, indices around the world are up this morning. Also, what low interest rates mean for Americans.
Segments From this episode
Whatever happens with the stock market today, it's probably just noise
That's according to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. She says "we have quite a few events this week" which could influence the markets. Monthly unemployment, a Federal reserve meeting ... and, oh yeah, the election. How do we parse the uncertainty?
The Fed meets again this week. It's likely to keep interest rates low for a while.
What do ongoing low interest rates mean for consumer saving and spending, and businesses seeking help with debt?
Why aren't we voting online?
One computer science professor says there are too many uncertain variables with our current internet structure to try voting online.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director