Jun 8, 2020
The U.S. COVID-19 epicenter is starting to reopen
New York City enters phase one of its reopening. OPEC extends record cuts in oil production. We check back in with one of many Black-owned businesses left out of the first round of the PPP.
Stories From this episode
Oil prices tick back up as economies reopen, OPEC extends production cuts
Oil's recovery will depend on how the pandemic plays out, and whether there will be a second wave of illness.
This Black-owned restaurant couldn't get PPP funding at first. Here's how it's doing now.
Terence Dickson isn't opening for outdoor dining at Terra Cafe just yet, even if it might cost him some business.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
