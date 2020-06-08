Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The U.S. COVID-19 epicenter is starting to reopen
Jun 8, 2020

The U.S. COVID-19 epicenter is starting to reopen

New York City enters phase one of its reopening. OPEC extends record cuts in oil production. We check back in with one of many Black-owned businesses left out of the first round of the PPP.

Stories From this episode

Oil prices tick back up as economies reopen, OPEC extends production cuts

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 8, 2020
Oil's recovery will depend on how the pandemic plays out, and whether there will be a second wave of illness.
The so-called OPEC+ club of producers agreed on Saturday to to extend oil production cuts into July.
Alexander Klein/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

This Black-owned restaurant couldn't get PPP funding at first. Here's how it's doing now.

by Amy Scott
Jun 8, 2020
Terence Dickson isn't opening for outdoor dining at Terra Cafe just yet, even if it might cost him some business.
Terence Dickson stands in front of "Big Blue," a delivery truck he's converted into an outdoor bar at his restaurant in Baltimore.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Feels Like Summer Childish Gambino

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

