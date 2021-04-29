Apr 29, 2021
Tearing down houses in the flood zone
Recent flooding in Nashville has renewed the federal government's practice of buying and tearing down houses that are at risk. Plus, the Federal Reserve once again leaves interest rates near zero. Also, an update on how the global chip shortage is affecting carmakers and tech companies. And, the Justice Department reverses a Trump-era policy on cutting money to "sanctuary cities."
Fed once again leaves interest rates unchanged
Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed is committed to its goals of 2% inflation and full employment.
The global chip shortage is getting worse for automakers and tech companies
Federal money withheld from "sanctuary cities" back in play
For some jurisdictions, the grant money is the biggest source of federal law enforcement funding.
Nashville flooding renews federal push to tear down homes
Those in areas prone to flooding are weighing whether it's better to stay in a home, or take a government buyout.
