Apr 6, 2020
Watching the “milk index”
Demand for milk is down in this shelter-at-home mode. Sink or swim for startups in this COVID-19 economy. How Nashville, which is still recovering from tornadoes in early March, and its musicians are faring right now.
Stories From this episode
Startups always face bankruptcy risk. COVID-19 has made things worse.
"Small companies and a lot of us are getting a lesson in, 'Risk is real,'" one business professor says.
Nashville musicians, recovering from tornadoes, face COVID-19 cancellations
Now that Nashville’s music industry has weathered a literal storm, they're facing tough times again with a stream of cancellations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
