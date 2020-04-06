COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Watching the “milk index”
Apr 6, 2020

Watching the “milk index”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Demand for milk is down in this shelter-at-home mode. Sink or swim for startups in this COVID-19 economy. How Nashville, which is still recovering from tornadoes in early March, and its musicians are faring right now.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Startups always face bankruptcy risk. COVID-19 has made things worse.

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Apr 6, 2020
"Small companies and a lot of us are getting a lesson in, 'Risk is real,'" one business professor says.
Startups don't have the cash flow or credit lines to deal with crises like big companies do.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

Nashville musicians, recovering from tornadoes, face COVID-19 cancellations

by Colleen Phelps
Apr 6, 2020
Now that Nashville’s music industry has weathered a literal storm, they're facing tough times again with a stream of cancellations.
Popular live music venue The Basement East, in East Nashville, was severely damaged by a tornado on March 3, 2020.
Rachel Iacavone
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Babylon Sisters Steely Dan

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE