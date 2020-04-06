Nashville musicians, recovering from tornadoes, face COVID-19 cancellations

Nashville, Tennessee like much of the country, is under orders to stay at home. But the city is also dealing with the aftermath of a deadly tornado that struck in early March. Nashville’s musicians were just getting ready ready to start playing again after those tornadoes when COVID-19 precautions led to a stream of cancellations. With venues closed and honky-tonks quiet, the music industry is facing massive setbacks. The music industry in the Nashville area is worth roughly $10 billion a year. It includes roadies, lighting designers, stagehands, photographers — and as shows gets cancelled, they don’t get paid.

