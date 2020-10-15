Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Measuring Americans’ economic anxiety
Oct 15, 2020

Measuring Americans’ economic anxiety

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The most recent Marketplace-Edison Research Poll results are out. The Economic Anxiety Index® is down only a sliver from its all-time high in the spring. And, what you need to know about a federally funded extension of jobless benefits.

Segments From this episode

Economic Anxiety Index®

A loss of sleep, income and trust revealed in the latest Marketplace-Edison poll

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 15, 2020
Larry Rosin of Edison Research gives context on some of the surprising results in the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll.
The Marketplace-Edison poll found that 30% of those who said that they have or will vote for Trump are not at all worried about COVID-19. Above, visitors in New Orleans walk past face mask signs along Decatur Street in July.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Unemployment 2020

You can still get unemployment benefits after state payments run out

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 15, 2020
The federal government is funding 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits after state payments run out, but getting them can take extra effort.
The CARES Act gives people the opportunity for a 13-week extension after state unemployment benefits end.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Beyond The Beyond RJD2

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What you need to know about Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
COVID-19
What you need to know about Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests
COVID-19
Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests
There are signs the economy may be improving
There are signs the economy may be improving
In Texas, some Black-owned barbecue restaurants saw an uptick in business during summer protests
Race and Economy
In Texas, some Black-owned barbecue restaurants saw an uptick in business during summer protests