Oct 15, 2020
Measuring Americans’ economic anxiety
The most recent Marketplace-Edison Research Poll results are out. The Economic Anxiety Index® is down only a sliver from its all-time high in the spring. And, what you need to know about a federally funded extension of jobless benefits.
Segments From this episode
A loss of sleep, income and trust revealed in the latest Marketplace-Edison poll
Larry Rosin of Edison Research gives context on some of the surprising results in the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll.
You can still get unemployment benefits after state payments run out
The federal government is funding 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits after state payments run out, but getting them can take extra effort.
