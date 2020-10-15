We are now more than six months into the catastrophic wave of unemployment that kicked off with the pandemic in early spring. More than 25 million people are still claiming benefits.

The half-year milestone is significant because, after 26 weeks on the rolls, people’s regular state jobless benefits run out. The CARES Act passed in March provides a federally-funded extension of those payments.

Mark Smith of Clackamas, Oregon, has been on unemployment since March when he was laid off from the factory where he worked as a janitor.

“The initial 26 weeks was up; I was at $0 balance,” he said.

He just put in for a 13 week federally-funded extension called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC. He had to start a new application and download a PDF — he’s not sure he did it right.

“I’m hoping, doing my fingers crossed,” Smith said.

Switching to the federal extension should be seamless. The rules for qualifying are the same, said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. But, “we’re seeing a much bigger drop in regular unemployment insurance than we’re seeing an increase in PEUC,” she said.

Some states are making people reapply for benefits, causing delays. Smith is waiting to find out if he’s gotten the extension. Until then, “I’m like trying to hold every cent,” he said.

He’s been living on about $300 a week in unemployment.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on more pandemic relief aid from the federal government? President Donald Trump first tweeted that he’s cutting off negotiations on big pandemic relief funding until after the election. Then, later the same day, he called for piecemeal stimulus, including $1,200 pandemic checks for families to be signed by the president and arrive before election day. So, some whiplash here. Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, said “the president is always negotiating. I mean, he’s just trying to make a deal. That’s the only way I can explain this.” Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse