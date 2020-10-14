The unemployment benefit system is complicated, even more so after the CARES Act set aside federal money to expand the system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s an acronym you might see more and more, if you’ve watching weekly jobless numbers: PEUC. But what exactly is PEUC? Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Marketplace labor correspondent Mitchell Hartman to get the essentials.

What is PEUC, and how is it different from other unemployment benefit programs?

So there’s regular state unemployment insurance. And that’s what you usually get. You’re laid off by your employer, it’s no fault of your own, you get on those benefits. Now, regular benefits usually run out after 26 weeks. But of course, this isn’t ‘usually,’ right? We have the pandemic. So Congress added PEUC. It stands for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and it lets people extend their time on unemployment. It adds 13 more weeks of unemployment checks after the 26 regular weeks run out, and that will run through the end of December. It is fully paid by the federal government.

Is the program working?

We’re up to about 2 million people right now who are getting the extension. That’s up from a million and a half at the end of August. But it doesn’t look like nearly as many people are getting on the 13 week extension as are running out of the regular 26 weeks of unemployment. Nationally, in the most recent week, about a million people stopped getting regular state unemployment, but only 150,000 got on the federal PEUC extensions.

Why aren’t there more people enrolled in PEUC?

We’re just running out of the 26 weeks [for ‘regular’ state unemployment], so this is all kind of new, and the states are scrambling. It seems like some states are doing pretty well. California and Massachusetts are making sure people know they’re about to run out, [and] it’s easy to get on the federal benefits. But there are other states where you may have to reapply [after initial benefits expire]. People are waiting weeks. And it does also seem like, at least initially, a lot of people are getting denied being put on the extension, which doesn’t seem to make sense because the requirements, the qualifications, are exactly the same as for the state benefits, and it’s paid for by the federal government.

What happens when the program expires at the end of the year?

After that, anybody’s guess. I mean, it’s all federal money under the CARES Act. All of this stuff is going to run out at the end of the year.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on more pandemic relief aid from the federal government? President Donald Trump first tweeted that he’s cutting off negotiations on big pandemic relief funding until after the election. Then, later the same day, he called for piecemeal stimulus, including $1,200 pandemic checks for families to be signed by the president and arrive before election day. So, some whiplash here. Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, said “the president is always negotiating. I mean, he’s just trying to make a deal. That’s the only way I can explain this.” Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse