Kellogg’s plans to replace hundreds of striking workers. Can it actually do that?
Dec 9, 2021

Kellogg’s plans to replace hundreds of striking workers. Can it actually do that?

Also today: Child care is still struggling with the labor shortage, and there are ripple effects. Spotify finds itself in a battle with comedians over royalties after removing their work from its platform.

Segments From this episode

The labor shortage continues in child care

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 9, 2021
One result of the ongoing staff shortage is that parents may have trouble finding daycare slots for their kids.
Little pay and a lack of benefits are among the factors deterring people from entering the child care sector.
Alexandra Beier via Getty Images
Comedians are demanding royalties. Spotify yanked their recordings.

by Andy Uhler
Dec 9, 2021
Have you heard the one about the aggrieved comics and the streaming service?
Comedians are speaking out about their desire to have the same kind of royalties deal that musicians typically have.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

