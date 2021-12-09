Kellogg’s plans to replace hundreds of striking workers. Can it actually do that?
Also today: Child care is still struggling with the labor shortage, and there are ripple effects. Spotify finds itself in a battle with comedians over royalties after removing their work from its platform.
The labor shortage continues in child care
One result of the ongoing staff shortage is that parents may have trouble finding daycare slots for their kids.
Comedians are demanding royalties. Spotify yanked their recordings.
Have you heard the one about the aggrieved comics and the streaming service?
