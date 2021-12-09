Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
All NEW Investors: Your gift matched $ for $ this week! GIVE NOW

The labor shortage continues in child care

Amanda Peacher Dec 9, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Little pay and a lack of benefits are among the factors deterring people from entering the child care sector. Alexandra Beier via Getty Images

The labor shortage continues in child care

Amanda Peacher Dec 9, 2021
Heard on:
Little pay and a lack of benefits are among the factors deterring people from entering the child care sector. Alexandra Beier via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

For months now, daycare and preschool centers have struggled to hire staff and teachers. A new analysis from the UC Berkeley Center for Child Care Employment shows that recruiting is not getting any easier at day care centers and preschools.

In fact, the child care sector recorded 2,100 fewer jobs last month than it did in October.

At Genesis Child Development Center in Burlington, North Carolina, Davina Woods leads a group of toddlers in a song before snack time.

Woods opened up this day care in 2020 and cares for 12 kids.

“It was quite nightmarish finding teachers,” she said. In fact, to hire one very experienced teacher — who’s a grandmother — Woods had to offer a daycare slot to her grandson.

Woods had worked with that teacher before “and I know her and I trust her,” she said. But still, it’s been a scramble.

The job loss in the industry isn’t surprising, according to Lea Austin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at UC Berkeley.

“Wages are incredibly low. Poverty rates are high for people who do this work. And there are just not enough resources in programs today to increase pay and benefits,” she said.

And with fewer teachers in the mix, families feel the crunch too because there’s more competition for the daycare slots that do open up.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
9:02
2:20 AM PST
13:17
7:35 AM PST
1:50
5:43 PM PST
11:17
4:11 PM PST
27:28
Dec 2, 2021
38:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?
Marketplace Morning Report
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?