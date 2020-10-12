Oct 12, 2020
History made in the South Carolina Senate race
Plus, why markets are doing well despite a coronavirus relief package impasse. The U.S. economists who won the Nobel Prize for their work with auctions. And, how a popular pilgrimage site for Catholics has struggled in the pandemic.
Relief back-and-forth continues, but investors are now looking down the road at a new scenario: The rising possibility of a Democratic sweep in November
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "this is about the speed of the recovery." "If you have a unified Congress, then you could actually get some pretty significant programs passed, which could bring a faster recovery," Coronado said.
Jaime Harrison raises record $57 million in S.C. Senate race against Graham
The explosion in Democratic donations has been connected to concern about the fate of the Supreme Court.
U.S. economists win Nobel Prize for auction theory work
The winning economists designed auctions that allow for multiple bids over a period of time.
Lourdes, dependent on pilgrims, sees economic downturn with pandemic
The pilgrims are only returning in small numbers compared with the 6 million a year who usually come.
