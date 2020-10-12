Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

History made in the South Carolina Senate race
Oct 12, 2020

History made in the South Carolina Senate race

Plus, why markets are doing well despite a coronavirus relief package impasse. The U.S. economists who won the Nobel Prize for their work with auctions. And, how a popular pilgrimage site for Catholics has struggled in the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Relief back-and-forth continues, but investors are now looking down the road at a new scenario: The rising possibility of a Democratic sweep in November

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "this is about the speed of the recovery." "If you have a unified Congress, then you could actually get some pretty significant programs passed, which could bring a faster recovery," Coronado said.
Jaime Harrison raises record $57 million in S.C. Senate race against Graham

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jasmine Garsd and Alex Schroeder
Oct 12, 2020
The explosion in Democratic donations has been connected to concern about the fate of the Supreme Court.
Harrison's $57 million is highest quarterly fundraising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
U.S. economists win Nobel Prize for auction theory work

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 12, 2020
The winning economists designed auctions that allow for multiple bids over a period of time.
U.S. economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the Nobel Prize in economics work on commercial auctions, including for goods and services difficult to sell in traditional ways such as radio frequencies, the Nobel Committee said.
Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Lourdes, dependent on pilgrims, sees economic downturn with pandemic

by John Laurenson
Oct 12, 2020
The pilgrims are only returning in small numbers compared with the 6 million a year who usually come.
Pilgrims stand in front of Our Lady of the Rosary Basilica in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes on May 16, 2020.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
