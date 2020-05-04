May 4, 2020
Major retail bankruptcies begin
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
J. Crew has entered bankruptcy protection, the first major retail chain to do so during the COVID-19 era. A global summit aiming to raise more than $7 billion for vaccines and treatments. The 57 million people with jobs labeled "vulnerable."
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
J. Crew is the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy under COVID-19
Online business will continue as usual, and J. Crew still has plans to reopen stores.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Amid historic layoffs, millions of low-wage workers still at risk
A new report finds the worst of COVID-19 job losses could be yet to come.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow