Major retail bankruptcies begin
May 4, 2020

J. Crew has entered bankruptcy protection, the first major retail chain to do so during the COVID-19 era. A global summit aiming to raise more than $7 billion for vaccines and treatments. The 57 million people with jobs labeled "vulnerable."

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

J. Crew is the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy under COVID-19

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 4, 2020
Online business will continue as usual, and J. Crew still has plans to reopen stores.
J. Crew has almost $1.7 billion in debt its restructuring.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
COVID-19

Amid historic layoffs, millions of low-wage workers still at risk

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 4, 2020
A new report finds the worst of COVID-19 job losses could be yet to come.
Food service workers are among the most vulnerable. But the retail, hospitality and even health care sectors face challenges, too.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
