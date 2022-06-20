It’s been a wild weekend for crypto. What’s next?
Cryptocurrency has had a rough ride over the weekend. Bitcoin dropped below a benchmark level on Saturday, then bounced back Sunday. Other cryptocurrencies have dropped as well. Part of the selloff deals with recession fears, but we discuss what else could happen. The surge in interest seen in Black-owned bookstores since the uproar over George Floyd's 2020 murder has started to dissipate. Diabetics are sharing medicine and other items with each other due to the high price of insulin.
Segments From this episode
High insulin prices have more people with diabetes sharing medicine and supplies
Many people with diabetes who can't afford the insulin they need to stay alive are turning to social media for help.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director