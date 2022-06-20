It’s been a wild weekend for crypto. What’s next?

Cryptocurrency has had a rough ride over the weekend. Bitcoin dropped below a benchmark level on Saturday, then bounced back Sunday. Other cryptocurrencies have dropped as well. Part of the selloff deals with recession fears, but we discuss what else could happen. The surge in interest seen in Black-owned bookstores since the uproar over George Floyd's 2020 murder has started to dissipate. Diabetics are sharing medicine and other items with each other due to the high price of insulin.