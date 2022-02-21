It’s a post-3G world, and rural America is about to start living in it
Also today: The BBC's Victoria Craig discusses the activity on the European markets, as the U.S. markets are closed for today. And while inflation has boosted food prices, the extra money people are paying isn't necessarily finding its way back to farmers.
Segments From this episode
The last to use 3G phone service, rural America prepares to do without it
Wireless companies want to convert the frequencies 3G uses to faster 5G service.
Farm profits, up last year, may sink again as farmers' costs rise
Seed and fertilizer are just a few of the products whose costs have risen because of ongoing supply chain problems.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer