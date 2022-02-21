Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s a post-3G world, and rural America is about to start living in it
Feb 21, 2022

It’s a post-3G world, and rural America is about to start living in it

Also today: The BBC's Victoria Craig discusses the activity on the European markets, as the U.S. markets are closed for today. And while inflation has boosted food prices, the extra money people are paying isn't necessarily finding its way back to farmers. 

Segments From this episode

The last to use 3G phone service, rural America prepares to do without it

by Savannah Maher
Feb 21, 2022
Wireless companies want to convert the frequencies 3G uses to faster 5G service.
As wireless carriers phase out 3G service in favor of 5G, lower-income residents in rural communities will have to grapple with the costs of upgrading technology.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Farm profits, up last year, may sink again as farmers' costs rise

by Lily Jamali
Feb 21, 2022
Seed and fertilizer are just a few of the products whose costs have risen because of ongoing supply chain problems.
Though farmers' profits rose by nearly 25% last year, surging costs for labor and supplies are cutting into those gains.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

