Is online grocery shopping here to stay?
DoorDash is betting on it. This week, the food delivery app announced its expanding its grocery delivery service by partnering with Albertsons to offer on-demand groceries from nearly 2,000 stores. Plus, IPO plans from office food staples like Sweetgreen and Krispy Kreme. But those moves don't necessarily signal that everyone will be back in the office soon. And, HR job postings are up 47% since before the pandemic, according to Indeed. We look at why companies are increasingly leaning on HR for help.
Segments From this episode
How office food staples are adapting to a hybrid workforce
Sweetgreen and Krispy Kreme are planning to go public, but that's not necessarily a sign everyone will be back in the office.
Hiring? You might need more HR employees first.
HR job postings are up 47% since before the pandemic, according to job data from Indeed.
DoorDash and Albertsons bet heavily on online grocery shopping
Grocery delivery became an overnight necessity for many during the pandemic, and it may be a habit that will stick.
