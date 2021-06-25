Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Is online grocery shopping here to stay?
Jun 25, 2021

DoorDash is betting on it. This week, the food delivery app announced its expanding its grocery delivery service by partnering with Albertsons to offer on-demand groceries from nearly 2,000 stores. Plus, IPO plans from office food staples like Sweetgreen and Krispy Kreme. But those moves don't necessarily signal that everyone will be back in the office soon. And, HR job postings are up 47% since before the pandemic, according to Indeed. We look at why companies are increasingly leaning on HR for help.

Segments From this episode

How office food staples are adapting to a hybrid workforce

by Matt Levin
Jun 25, 2021
Sweetgreen and Krispy Kreme are planning to go public, but that's not necessarily a sign everyone will be back in the office.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Hiring? You might need more HR employees first.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 25, 2021
HR job postings are up 47% since before the pandemic, according to job data from Indeed.
HR job postings are up 47% since before the pandemic, according to job data from Indeed.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
DoorDash and Albertsons bet heavily on online grocery shopping

by Caroline Champlin
Jun 25, 2021
Grocery delivery became an overnight necessity for many during the pandemic, and it may be a habit that will stick.
DoorDash will be partnering with Albertsons to expand its grocery delivery sources.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
