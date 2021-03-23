Mar 23, 2021
How soon will international travel get easier?
The travel industry is urging the White House to let people get back to their international trips by this summer. Plus, congressional testimony from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell today. Also, GameStop reports profits and losses for the first time since the Reddit-fueled retail investor trading phenomenon took over. And, just how much income the wealthiest U.S. households aren't paying taxes on.
Travel industry advocates for phasing out of international restrictions as more people get vaccinated
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
GameStop set to report quarterly results today in wake of the Wall Street trading frenzy
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify before Congress today. What do we expect to hear?
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said he expects Powell to take the line "that it's not appropriate for him to talk about fiscal stimulus," just as he did the last time he testified. Powell previously said those were decisions Congress has to make. On the other hand, Low said, Yellen is part of the team at the White House that's been putting COVID relief together, "so I'm sure she'll advocate for it." Low noted that we still have yet to make a recovery despite strong economic forecasts for the coming months.
Top 1% of earners don't pay taxes on one-fifth of income, study finds
Many pass their income through partnerships and corporations. Others park money offshore.
