How soon will international travel get easier?

Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify before Congress today. What do we expect to hear?

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said he expects Powell to take the line "that it's not appropriate for him to talk about fiscal stimulus," just as he did the last time he testified. Powell previously said those were decisions Congress has to make. On the other hand, Low said, Yellen is part of the team at the White House that's been putting COVID relief together, "so I'm sure she'll advocate for it." Low noted that we still have yet to make a recovery despite strong economic forecasts for the coming months.